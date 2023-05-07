Triple H's biggest mistake at WWE Backlash 2023 concerns major 35-year-old superstar

WWE produced an excellent show in Backlash 2023, with Triple H continuing his remarkable streak of great premium live events since taking over as the company's creative head in July 2022. It was a fantastic night of action, but it could have been better.

A few mistakes stopped Backlash 2023 from being one of WWE's greatest premium live events in recent history. Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest should have been the main event. However, Triple H's biggest error isn't anything that happened in San Juan but, instead, what didn't happen.

Gunther should have defended the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2023. The fact that WWE passed on putting The Ring General in a match in front of the amazing Puerto Rican crowd is a massive missed opportunity.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse It's going to be a special moment when Gunther breaks the record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. It's going to be a special moment when Gunther breaks the record for the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. https://t.co/wBegNjlQGl

He could have added another stellar IC Title defense to his legendary reign, especially following the classic triple threat against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. Several popular superstars could have challenged Gunther at last night's premium live event.

LA Knight was a solid option, with him being insanely over the night before Backlash 2023. Meanwhile, Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins would've been good shouts, too, as The Street Profits defeated Imperium on Friday night.

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign will continue on WWE RAW following Backlash 2023

The Ring General was drafted to RAW alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. This gives him some fresh opponents he can defend his title against.

From Finn Balor to Chad Gable, a plethora of opponents would make Gunther's reign even better. He should be featured on every WWE premium live event moving forward, stacking up title defenses left, right, and center.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



I repeat, these two are on the same brand.



@Gunther_AUT @WWEGable These two are on the same brand.I repeat, these two are on the same brand. These two are on the same brand.I repeat, these two are on the same brand.@Gunther_AUT @WWEGable https://t.co/fqP82PcoCS

In fact, there are enough names on RAW for The Ring General to issue a weekly open challenge for his Intercontinental Title. With the Monday night show being three hours long, Triple H must consider adding it as a weekly feature. It would only improve the quality of the show.

Should Gunther have wrestled at last night's premium live event? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes