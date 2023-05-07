4 mistakes WWE made at Backlash 2023: unfitting ending, main event scenes

WWE Backlash 2023 is in the history books and while the event lived up to expectations, there were a few mistakes made in the script.

The premium live event consisted of seven matches that gave the Puerto Rican audience a show for the ages. However, matters ranging from the way wins were handed to superstars to the line-up for the proceedings didn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

In this list, we will look at four mistakes WWE made at Backlash 2023.

#4. Iyo Sky lost to Bianca Belair at Backlash 2023

Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky is definitely over with the crowd. She got a bigger ovation compared to the reigning RAW Women's Champion at WWE Backlash 2023. This is the effect of Bianca Belair's reign, which is closing in on 400 days.

A majority of fans are tired of Bianca's run. Thus, they heavily backed The Genius of the Sky to win even though she was the heel. The match ended disappointingly as Iyo failed to connect with a Moonsault and Belair caught her with a KOD for a three-count.

Iyo Sky will perhaps leave Damage CTRL following the loss. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is about to start her reign as SmackDown's Women's Champion. The question is: will fans be receptive to her or will a heel turn be necessary? Time will tell.

#3. The Bloodline somehow survived

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso got the dub even though they had a few hiccups midway through the match. The Enforcer got on the bad side of Jey Uso when he tagged in whilst the latter was preparing to finish the tag team match at Backlash 2023.

Sikoa nailed a Samoan Spike on Matt Riddle while the brothers seemingly had a misunderstanding during the climax. This has put over the heels in a major way. Even though a rift in The Bloodline was teased, a loss would have added more interest in the storyline as Roman Reigns' reaction would've been worth watching.

Rather than being furious over Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, The Tribal Chief will probably now let the matter slide. This will drag the storyline on even further.

#2. Cody Rhodes stole a victory over Brock Lesnar

No one seem to know where WWE is going with Cody Rhodes' character development. He used to destroy his opponents with his sheer willpower and ruthlessness. Now, he is using trickery which is unusual for a babyface.

The American Nightmare won clean against Brock Lesnar but it would've made more sense if he had downright crushed his opponent. It would have given him massive momentum leading into the summer of 2023.

The top babyface's victory seemed unfitting and given Rhodes' unconvincing victory at WWE Backlash 2023, Triple H might be looking to continue the feud.

#1. Bad Bunny didn't main event WWE Backlash 2023

It had been speculated that the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest would get the main event spot. It should have been the case as the clash between the two former friends of Puerto Rican descent exceeded expectations in so many ways.

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest not only had a longer runtime but also had appearances from several legends. It ended on a fitting note, with Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and Savio Vega acknowledging Bunny's victory in his first singles match in front of a raucous audience.

Bunny would have been pinned in the first five minutes, if not for Priest being bent on punishing his opponent which backfired on him eventually. The Judgment Day member also wore attire similar to WrestleMania 37, in which he teamed with up Bunny. Triple H outdid himself to portray a storyline inside the ring.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes featured some hard-hitting moves, momentum shifts, and even blood, but the crowd never got into it as compared to Bad Bunny's match at WWE Backlash 2023. The finish also didn't look proper for a star of Cody's caliber.

