Triple H's decision to get an iconic 11-time champion back could backfire on WWE, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While there is excitement amongst fans about Kurt Angle's WWE return, Vince Russo opened up on the potential risk with Triple H's decision to get the Hall of Famer back on TV.

The Olympic Hero will appear on next week's RAW in his hometown and is expected to help garner more eyes on the show. The company will benefit from Kurt Angle's one-off appearance, but Russo noted that viewers might also get reminded about the glory days of wrestling.

Kurt Angle competed during an era when wrestling viewership was at its peak, and he was amongst the premier athletes on an incredibly stacked roster.

Wrestling fans and pundits often draw comparisons between present-day talent and retired greats of the business. Vince Russo believes Angle's comeback will only highlight WWE's inefficiencies in creating more prominent names as he feels the promotion lacks a strong product for the masses.

Here's what the former writer said on Writing with Russo:

"Here's another thing [takes a pause to chuckle], when you bring back your Kurt Angles, and you bring these people back, now, what else is happening, bro? Now, you're remembering what it was like when Kurt was in his prime," explained Russo. "I mean, you are reminding people of, 'Wait a minute? When Kurt was the champion, man, when Kurt was around, this was a much better [place]. You've got to be careful, bro; you've got to be really careful!" [3:48 - 4:16]

Will Kurt Angle stick around for an extended WWE run?

Angle was last seen on RAW in June as part of a video message in which he congratulated John Cena on the latter's 20th anniversary in the company.

The 11-time champion has continued to make sporadic television appearances despite being released in April 2020.

Fans should not expect WWE to book a possible in-ring angle for Kurt Angle, as he has specified on multiple occasions that he has no plans of coming out of retirement. Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone reported exclusively that Kurt Angle will not be staying back in WWE after the upcoming edition of RAW.

WWE has also been secretive about its plans for the returning legend, and it would be interesting to see if Triple H has any surprises up his sleeve on Monday.

