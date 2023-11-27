Triple H's favorites to begin a new feud with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will mark new beginnings for many stars after the recently concluded Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, and The Judgment Day could already meet its new challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, fell short against Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, but the Undisputed Tag Team Champions won't have time to recuperate. On the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, a Tag Team Turmoil Match will determine the next challenger for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's coveted titles. One of the teams competing is DIY, a team that is quite close to Triple H. However, they may not be able to have a chance at the gold due to their recent enemies.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been feuding with the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, who are also part of the Tag Team Turmoil, for weeks. Both teams have battled in singles and duo matches on the red brand's show, and the Imperium could derail DIY's plans of capturing the gold. This could be especially true after Johnny Wrestling defeated Kaiser on last week's WWE RAW after a miscommunication with Vinci.

From the looks of it, both teams still have not wrapped up their differences and will continue to feud. With this in mind, it is possible that the Imperium could cost DIY their match during Tag Team Turmoil. Due to this, Gargano and Ciampa have a low chance of meeting with The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles unless they wrap up their feud with the Imperium.

Was The Judgment Day supposed to be involved in DIY's reunion on WWE RAW?

Tommaso Ciampa betrayed Johnny Gargano to end DIY in 2017.

DIY was first formed in NXT in 2015, but they recently reunited on the main roster in October this year after Johnny Gargano saved Tommaso Ciampa against the Imperium. Interestingly, the return was supposed to happen earlier with the involvement of The Judgment Day.

According to Fightful Select, there were plans to reunite DIY as early as June of this year. It involved Tommaso answering Seth Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Judgment Day interrupts the match, but Johnny, who was backstage then, makes the save and reunites with his partner.

The site reported that changes happened with the event flow until it did not take place at all. As a result, the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW saw Seth attacked by the group and Tommaso answering The Miz's open challenge instead.

Who else will compete in the Tag Team Turmoil on tonight's WWE RAW?

As mentioned above, DIY and Imperium will be part of the Tag Team Turmoil Match. They will be joined by The New Day, Indus Sher, the Alpha Academy, and the Creed Brothers.

It would be interesting to see who will eventually come out on top and challenge the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Who do you think will win the Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

