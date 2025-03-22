Triple H to shake up WrestleMania 41 season with shocking WWE title change next week? Exploring the potential

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has arguably been slightly underwhelming outside of the John Cena and Cody Rhodes feud. While RAW still has some decent storylines going on, SmackDown has not been as entertaining in recent weeks.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could solve this problem and shake things up on the blue brand before The Show of Shows by having Braun Strowman dethrone LA Knight for the United States Championship next week. The Stamford-based promotion will head to London for the upcoming edition of SmackDown, so it would be a perfect occasion to do it.

The last time WWE held a weekly show at The O2 Arena was the SmackDown go-home show before Money in the Bank 2023. So, it would be a great way for the company to do something exciting for the passionate London fans, upon the company's return to the English capital.

Moreover, it would help WWE revive the career of Braun Strowman, who has not done anything major in the Stamford-based company for a long time. It has been almost five years since The Monster Among Men held a title.

The United States Championship scene on SmackDown has also lacked excitement for a while, so a sudden title change would get fans invested again. Additionally, Strowman going on an unbeaten run would make the title feel credible again. On the other hand, a loss would not hurt Knight a lot as The Megastar always manages to remain relevant whether he's champion or not.

Furthermore, a title change may prove to be beneficial for Jacob Fatu in the future, after he lost his shot at the gold on the latest episode of SmackDown. Triple H clearly wants to push The Samoan Werewolf, so they can have him dethrone The Monster of All Monsters in the future.

Jacob Fatu could face Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu joined The Bloodline last summer and became Solo Sikoa's Enforcer. However, there has been some tension between the two lately.

In the past few weeks, they have grown apart, and Sikoa (along with Tama Tonga) costing The Samoan Werewolf a United States Championship number-one contender match on SmackDown this week could finally lead to their fallout.

It is possible that the former WWE Tag Team Champion will reach his breaking point in the coming weeks and assault Sikoa. This could lead to them facing off at WrestleMania 41, where Fatu could get a big win and then target the United States Championship.

