Triple H to sign two free agents and form a new faction with 39-year-old Superstar? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could soon announce the signing of two free agents and align them with a major superstar to form a faction. The tag team of Vincent and Dutch, known as The Righteous, recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, and Triple H could look to sign the duo after the recent roster cut.

If The Game manages to bring The Righteous to the Stamford-based promotion, he could put them in a faction with Karrion Kross. The 39-year-old star recently teased an alliance with The Righteous in a cryptic post on X.

The fans were quick to point out the reference made to The Righteous. Both Vincent and Dutch interacted with The Doomwalker's post, adding fuel to the fire. The fans seemed excited at the possibility of The Righteous coming to WWE and joining Karrion Kross. Triple H could capitalize on this buzz and give the fans what they want by signing the duo and pairing them up with The Herald of Doomsday.

Kross has gained a lot of momentum lately, with the crowd cheering for The Doomwalker every time he makes an appearance on TV. Kross reportedly has the third top-selling t-shirt on WWE Shop at the moment. If The Righteous make their way to WWE, aligning with Kross could do wonders for them.

Kross was previously a part of The Final Testament with The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The faction was disbanded after Kross' stablemates were released from their contracts earlier this year. If The Doomwalker is joined by The Righteous, it could give Kross a fresh direction and the duo a promising start.

It is worth noting that this scenario is speculative as of this writing, and there are no confirmed reports of The Righteous signing with WWE. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the duo after departing from AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac wants Triple H to give Karrion Kross the ball

X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he commented on Karrion Kross and proposed that WWE should consider giving Kross an opportunity.

"I could see a guy like Karrion Kross being frustrated, feeling like he's got all this talent [and] a hell of a look. You know, 'Hey, man, I'm right here.' Give him the ball. See how far he runs with it," Waltman said.

With Karrion Kross getting praise from everyone, it will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books The Doomwalker going forward.

