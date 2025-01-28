Triple H to split top WWE faction after fan-favorite superstar wins the 2025 Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

Royal Rumble 2025 is just a few days away and the excitement of the fans is at an all-time high. With it being the year's first premium live event, WWE is likely to unravel some blockbuster surprises around it. Amid those, a massive shocker could be on the horizon. A top WWE faction that has been dominating the landscape for the last three years could be on the cusp of implosion.

Damage CTRL may no longer be an active faction in the coming weeks as WWE could split the group. This could result from the potential events that might unfold at the upcoming spectacle. IYO SKY is currently one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. Should it happen, it would serve as the perfect opportunity for WWE to take her out of Damage CTRL's shadow.

Given her potential victory, the company could finally push her as a singles star in a full-fledged manner. Besides, all the members of the faction are currently recovering from injuries and concussions, whether it be Asuka, Kairi Sane or Dakota Kai. It is quite palpable that Damage CTRL has been struggling as a faction of late, unable to establish its dominance.

Therefore, IYO SKY potentially winning the Women's Royal Rumble could finally prompt the Triple H-led creative to wind up the stable. WWE could either quietly disband the group or run a betrayal angle to showcase an implosion. Regardless of how it happens, it could finally mark the onset of IYO's full-fledged babyface singles run on the RAW after the Rumble.

The possibility of Damage CTRL splitting up in the coming weeks is quite good. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the faction.

Damage CTRL members to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble Match?

Over the years, Royal Rumble has earned a reputation for big returns and surprises and it could be the case this year as well. Of all the four members of Damage CTRL, only IYO SKY has declared her participation in the 30-Woman contest. But will the other members show up as surprise entrants in the match?

Asuka is seemingly in the final stages of her rehab and there is a good possibility that she might make her highly anticipated return at Royal Rumble this Saturday in Indianapolis. However, the same cannot be said for Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess still appears to be recovering from her arm injury and might miss the upcoming PLE.

Things are also quite uncertain for Dakota Kai at this point. She has recently been diagnosed with a concussion and is undergoing WWE's concussion protocols. As a result, the 36-year-old was nowhere to be seen on RAW this week. There are high chances that Kai might miss the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

It will be quite fascinating to see how things shape up in Indianapolis this weekend. Will any of the Damage CTRL members be able to punch their tickets to WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

