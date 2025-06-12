Triple H to strip John Cena of the Undisputed WWE Championship before Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions. However, he has broken a long-standing rule in the company.
Cena's last title defense was at Backlash Premium Live Event against Randy Orton. He was in action against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, but didn't put the title on the line. Meanwhile, at Money in the Bank, he competed in a tag team match, teaming up with Logan Paul against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.
According to a rule that was implemented in 2013, a champion must defend his or her title within a month. If the champion fails to defend the title due to inactivity or injury, he or she must relinquish the title.
Coincidentally enough, despite being on limited dates for his Farewell Tour, Cena has been highly active throughout the year. However, it has been over a month since he defended his title. Hence, this allows Triple H to strip the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion of his title ahead of his clash against CM Punk at Night of Champions. However, such an event is unlikely to occur.
Bill Apter believes John Cena vs. CM Punk will end in shenanigans
Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has predicted that the John Cena vs. CM Punk match at Night of Champions will have a dramatic ending, with the possibility of a ref bump or interference. However, there would be no change of title according to Apter.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:
"I don't think the title's going to change. I think there will be, and I hate to say it, either a ref bump or some interference from somewhere. I don't see them putting the belt on Punk. But this is a very compelling match because the WWE Universe needs to believe that the title can change hands. And I'm not always a hundred percent right. So they could do that in Saudi Arabia and bring it back on another PLE for a rematch.''
John Cena vs. CM Punk was confirmed after their confrontation on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.
