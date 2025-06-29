Triple H to strip top WWE star of Night of Champions victory due to an unfortunate botch? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions was an enthralling event under the creative guidance of Triple H. However, one of the matches ended on a controversial note, which could lead to Hunter nullifying a top star's victory.

Aside from the highly hyped CM Punk vs John Cena, Night of Champions also featured the King and Queen of the Ring finals matches. While The American Nightmare was able to get a clean victory over Randy Orton, Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in a controversial fashion as she botched the pinfall that decided her victory.

The Storm delivered Jaded to Asuka before covering her for the three count. However, the former AEW star fell on her back while pinning the Empress of Tomorrow, which accidentally led to the latter's shoulders coming up. Many have made the point that Jade Cargill's victory should not have been counted, as it is a rule in pro wrestling that the opponent's shoulders should be on the mat for the three-count.

With there being a lot of backlash to Cargill's win, Triple H could strip her of the Queen of the Ring Crown and announce another match between Cargill and Asuka. WWE could go with the same winner, which will solidify the former AEW star more, or they could change the winner to set up a match between Asuka and the Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

While this is just a proposed direction, WWE could run this angle to undo the botch that was made at Night of Champions. Triple H and Co. will also have a chance to re-run one of the most exciting women's division matches between Jade Cargill and Asuka.

Triple H has not made many appearances on WWE TV in the last few months

Triple H has not been very active as an on-screen character in the last few months and has mostly been busy with his off-screen duties. The WWE CCO did not make an appearance on TV programming during this year's Night of Champions.

However, The Game was present during the Night of Champions post-show, where he discussed numerous topics, including CM Punk's apology to the Saudi Arabian fans.

The 14-time World Champion also confirmed during the post-show segment that he won't be wrestling again. He hung up his boots in 2021 after suffering from heart-related issues.

