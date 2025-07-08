Triple H to strip top WWE Superstar of his championship for breaking a long-standing rule? Exploring the possibility

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer in WWE. Under his oversight, the Stamford-based promotion is inches away from Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event. Since the King of Kings assumed this position, he has made major decisions and impressed the WWE Universe.

Amid this, there is a possibility that the Game might strip Dominik Mysterio of his Intercontinental Championship for breaking a long-standing rule in the company. He broke this rule by not defending his championship for more than 30 days.

The last time Dirty Dominik defended his IC title was on June 7, 2025, at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Since then, Dom has been an active part of television but has not defended his championship.

Recently, when Adam Pearce announced his match for Night of Champions 2025 against AJ Styles, he refused to defend it, stating that he was injured. Later, Dom also confronted AJ Styles and showed him a doctor's note about the injury, asserting that it was real.

For those who might not know, WWE has had a rule in the past that a champion must defend his title within 30 days. If he exceeds these days and does not defend the championship, his title will be stripped. This rule is not always followed these days, but if Triple H wants to bring some major twists to the mid-card division of RAW, this could be a great move.

On RAW this week, AJ Styles gifted Dominik Mysterio a 'get well soon' cake and kept watching him from behind. This hilarious segment confirmed that the feud between them is not over yet, and WWE is expected to stretch it until SummerSlam 2025.

Unfortunate news for WWE & Triple H ahead of a massive show

As cited above, the company is heading towards Evolution 2025 and SNME. This will be the second edition of the all-women's PLE, the first of which took place back in 2018.

Recently, some reports indicated that the Triple H-led promotion is not doing well in terms of ticket sales for Evolution II. This is surely a big disappointment for the King of Kings, especially after the company promoted multiple major names for the show.

As of the last update, Evolution is also marked as the lowest-performing PLE since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it remains to be seen what will happen at WWE Evolution and whether Triple H and his team can make the all-women's show a success or not.

