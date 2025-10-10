Triple H to strip WWE star of his championship at Crown Jewel for breaking major rule? Potential decision explored

WWE Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. While a number of matches have been confirmed for the PLE, the likely main event is set to feature Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes battling out for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Both Rollins and Rhodes share a long history with each other, and fans have been waiting for the action to unfold between both stars. Over the past few weeks, the Visionary has been obsessed with his match against Rhodes, and the latter has already managed to get a rent-free space in Rollins’ head.

One of the major points walking into the match is that the World Heavyweight Champion has never managed to defeat Cody Rhodes in singles matches. Rollins has been seen desperate to defeat Cody Rhodes this time around to become the new Crown Jewel Champion and take up his spot as the Quarterback of the company.

Paul Heyman, in a recent edition of WWE RAW, stated that if Rollins loses to Rhodes again, he would have to question his decision of choosing the Visionary over the OTC. Considering the buildup to the match and further Rhodes’ status in the company, Rollins could end up losing the battle at the PLE.

This could lead to Paul Heyman making Rollins pay by convincing Triple H of the fact that the Visionary had not defended his title since Clash in Paris. With a massive breach of the 30-day rule, The Game could strip Rollins of his World Heavyweight Championship and make headlines all around the globe.

While this seems highly unlikely, as it would completely ruin Rollins’ momentum, a storyline like this could undoubtedly make headlines all around the globe. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the Visionary next.

Cody Rhodes made a bold statement for his match at WWE Crown Jewel

Hours away from his massive match at Crown Jewel, the American Nightmare made an appearance on ESPN First Take and sent a bold message to the Visionary, stating that the latter didn’t have what it takes to beat him.

"I'd say the big motivation is the big ring right here. Once you get one of the Crown Jewel Championships, you keep that one forever. So, I uh, you know, I got more digits here. I want to add another ring. And the best way to look at it is Seth's a lot like those Bills teams that were going to the Super Bowls from the 90s. You thought no way do they lose one, then two, then three, oh my gosh, maybe four in a row. Seth just... he doesn't have what it takes to beat me. Nothing but respect for Seth Rollins, but uh I'm looking to take home another one of these rings."

With their showdown having all the attention from fans, it would be interesting to see what happens when both men come face-to-face inside the squared circle at WWE Crown Jewel.

