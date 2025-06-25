Triple H to strip WWE star of his title after writing him off television due to injury? Exploring the possibility

The regime of Triple H is just a few days away from WWE Night of Champions 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has added several new matches to the card, bringing the total to six matches for the Saudi Arabia show. Amid this, there is a major possibility that Triple H might strip Chad Gable of his title after writing him off television due to injury.

For those unaware, Gable is the current Speed Champion under the disguise of El Grande Americano. He defeated Dragon Lee on May 5, 2025, to become the Champion. Since then, he has actively defended the title on WWE Speed Show.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable was part of a backstage segment where he provoked Penta after his loss to Seth Rollins. In response, the former AEW star destroyed him. Following this, reports surfaced that the backstage segment between the 40-year-old star and Gable was a way to write the former Alpha Academy member off television for the foreseeable future.

The reason is that Master Gable is presently dealing with an undisclosed real-life injury. Considering this, it's possible that Triple H could strip the Speed Championship from El Grande Americano. To maintain the kayfabe between El Grande and Chad Gable, WWE could announce the injury of the self-proclaimed greatest luchador.

Triple H might be planning for an unexpected change in WWE

The creative regime of The Game has already witnessed many changes in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. Recently, some unexpected reports emerged hinting at two WrestleMania events in the company every year.

WWE WrestleMania is considered a global fan festival. This is one of the biggest annual shows in Sports entertainment history. The reason for the two 'Manias could be due to the intention to have a Showcase of Immortals in Saudi Arabia. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated,

“There could be. Okay? It’s the decision they have to make. You know what I mean? It’s like, if they do that—if they can do two WrestleManias in a year, two shows called WrestleMania in a year—actually, it’d be three because there’s gonna be two nights [of WrestleMania]. And then they could—maybe they’ll do two nights in Saudi Arabia too.” [H/T Ringside News]

Although nothing is official yet, still, having two WrestleManias in a year is a major decision to make.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

