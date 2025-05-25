Triple H to strip WWE Superstar of championship as a punishment for their actions tonight? Exploring the possibility

The creative regime of Triple H witnessed Saturday Night's Main event in May 2025. This special NBC event kicked off with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins defeating CM Punk & Sami Zayn. On the other side, the main event features Jey Uso & Logan Paul World Heavyweight Championship bout.

Besides this, Zelina Vega also put her Women's United States Championship on the line when she locked horns against former Champion Chelsea Green. Vega managed to defeat Green and retain the gold. However, during the match, an unfortunate incident took place, which led to Chelsea's nose getting busted open.

This incident occurred due to the botched move of Zelina Vega when she tried to connect 619 between the ropes but accidentally got stuck in them. This led to one of the legs striking hard on Green's nose, leading to blood coming out.

Following this botch, it's possible that Triple H may decide to strip Zelina Vega of the Women's US Championship as a punishment for her actions tonight. This could even be part of the storyline when the 34-year-old star approaches the higher authorities and demands action against Vega.

This could then result in The Game stepping into the storyline and taking that title off the shoulders of Vega. It's crucial to note that the entire scenario is speculative in nature and merely based on assumptions. As of now, no reports are indicating backstage heat for Zelina following her botch at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Overall, it remains to be seen how things will unfold following SNME 2025 and whether Triple H will take any action against the champion following the recent incident.

Triple H may decide to take off a major WWE star following SNME

After what happened at Saturday Night's Main event, Triple H may probably decide to take Chelsea Green off television. The former Champion was already frustrated with her title loss and with her losing in the rematch at SNME, WWE may write her off TV following the loss.

This could be done to attract new female stars to the Women's US Title scene. Also, this time away from television will allow the Stamford-based promotion to consider the next plans for the SmackDown star, especially the non-title feud.

Further, Triple H may also give her a break following her busted nose at the NBC special event. All these signs indicate that Green will take time off TV after the recent development.

