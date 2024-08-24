Triple H has subtly confirmed 42-year-old female legend is back in WWE during SmackDown

WWE has a massive roster working under the creative leadership of Triple H, but many stars in the company are currently off television due to different reasons. Some of them are injured, while some names are just on a hiatus.

One of the most notable names who has not been in action in about three months is Natalya. The former Divas Champion was reportedly off television due to her contract being expired. There was speculation about her leaving the company, but it seems like The Queen of Harts has decided to stay with the Stamford-based promotion.

Natalya promoted Bash in Berlin on WWE SmackDown

WWE will head to Germany for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event next weekend. It will be the company's first-ever PLE in Germany.

Natalya narrated a video package during this week's episode of SmackDown to promote the upcoming show. Several members of the Hart family were also a part of it. The Queen of Harts even shared it on her official X/Twitter handle and showed love to the German WWE fans.

This means that the 42-year-old veteran came to terms with a new deal with the Stamford-based company. Otherwise, she would not have been featured on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Natalya is still a part of the active roster on WWE's website

WWE moves stars who are no longer associated with the company to the Alumni section on their official website. They recently did so with Bobby Lashley and MVP as both the stars did not re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts expired earlier this summer.

Natalya is still listed as a RAW Superstar on the company's website, so it most likely means that she will remain a part of the roster going forward. Her contract reportedly expired a few months ago, so she would have been moved to the Alumni section by now if she had not put pen to paper.

Natalya reportedly signed a new WWE contract recently

Natalya's future in pro wrestling was a hot topic of discussion among fans during the last few months. There were conflicting reports about her status within the Stamford-based company for a while.

The Queen of Harts signed a new deal with the global wrestling juggernaut, according to a report from PWInsider Elite back in July. The rumors of her jumping ship to AEW have completely cooled down as well, which is a big indication that the former Divas Champion will remain a WWE Superstar for a couple of more years.

