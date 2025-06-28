Triple H has subtly confirmed John Cena’s feud with major WWE star ended abruptly

John Cena has been the central figure in WWE lately as several superstars want to get a shot at him. While a few have unfinished business with him, others want to share the ring with the veteran one last time. Amid all those, Cena was involved in a heated feud with R-Truth, which began after Backlash. However, it looks like Triple H has subtly confirmed that this feud has ended.

Ever since Truth got betrayed by The Cenation Leader at Saturday Night's Main Event, he has been seeking redemption. The 53-year-old faced the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown last week. However, the match ended in a disqualification, and Ron Killings could not get his revenge. Although he demanded a rematch against John Cena this week, things deviated in another direction.

Just when R-Truth was calling out the champion in the ring, Aleister Black showed up out of nowhere and laid him down with a Black Mass. The two superstars were seen in a backstage segment last week on SmackDown. When fans thought it was just a one-off confrontation, WWE once again showed the two stars in another backstage segment this week, leading to the altercation.

This was seemingly a major indication that Triple H has abruptly ended R-Truth's feud with John Cena mid-way. The company is seemingly pushing the veteran in a fresh storyline with Aleister Black on SmackDown. Besides, Cena did not mention Truth's name in his promos in recent shows, which yet again indicates that this rivalry has come to an abrupt halt.

The Unseen 17 is currently involved in a feud with CM Punk, while Cody Rhodes is already waiting in line to get a shot at him. With a list of opponents waiting in line for a feud with John Cena, it leaves no room for R-Truth to continue his rivalry with the veteran. Hence, Triple H may have indicated the end of the Cena vs Truth rivalry.

Triple H may have subtly revealed John Cena's SummerSlam opponent

John Cena is expected to head into SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, his days as champion may be numbered as the 48-year-old could lose the coveted title at the spectacle. The company may have subtly revealed that Cody Rhodes would be his opponent at the annual event.

The American Nightmare is set to battle Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions. The fact that Rhodes is in the tournament is itself a major hint that he would win the entire thing. The company wouldn't have put him in the contest in the first place if that was not the case.

Besides, Orton already faced Cena at WWE Backlash a few months ago in what was built as their final encounter. Pitting The Viper against the Undisputed WWE Champion again wouldn't make much sense. Therefore, Triple H may have given away that Cody Rhodes would win the tournament to challenge John Cena.

Both superstars are expected to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It will perhaps be the end of this iconic rivalry with Rhodes finally getting redemption against Cena.

