Triple H subtly leaked the identity of John Cena and The Rock's new ally at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and joined forces with The Rock after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul. Both Cena and Rhodes are equally matched. Many felt that John Cena and The Rock might introduce another member to their group at WrestleMania 41, which will ultimately cost Rhodes his title.
Triple H may have subtly leaked the identity of Cena and The Rock’s secret ally on the latest episode of SmackDown. At The Show of Shows, Randy Orton could rush out to help The American Nightmare. However, in a surprising turn, he might turn heel and attack Cody, helping his arch-rival gain the upper hand and pin him to become the new Undisputed champion.
Orton joining forces with The Franchise Player and The Final Boss would be an unexpected end to WrestleMania and could even lay the foundation for a future feud between Orton and Rhodes.
On Blue brand this week, Orton’s 'Mania opponent Kevin Owens revealed that his neck is severely injured and he needs urgent surgery to get it fixed, which has forced him to pull himself out of his match against The Viper, leaving the latter without an opponent for The Showcase of Immortals.
However, before leaving the ring on SmackDown, Orton showed glimpses of what could go down at WrestleMania as he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO Outtanowhere, hinting at a heel turn on the horizon.
Cody Rhodes wants Randy Orton and John Cena to be inducted into the Hall of Fame
While speaking to Fox News, Cody Rhodes talked about legends who deserve to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame immediately. He named John Cena and Randy Orton as superstars who had done plenty in their careers to get immortalized in the history books.
"I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame. Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame," Rhodes said. [H/T: Fox News]
With a lot happening on The Road to WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Cena-Rhodes saga and whether Orton plays a role, as he has no date for The Showcase of Immortals.