Triple H subtly leaked the identity of John Cena and The Rock's new ally at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and joined forces with The Rock after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul. Both Cena and Rhodes are equally matched. Many felt that John Cena and The Rock might introduce another member to their group at WrestleMania 41, which will ultimately cost Rhodes his title.

Ad

Triple H may have subtly leaked the identity of Cena and The Rock’s secret ally on the latest episode of SmackDown. At The Show of Shows, Randy Orton could rush out to help The American Nightmare. However, in a surprising turn, he might turn heel and attack Cody, helping his arch-rival gain the upper hand and pin him to become the new Undisputed champion.

Orton joining forces with The Franchise Player and The Final Boss would be an unexpected end to WrestleMania and could even lay the foundation for a future feud between Orton and Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

On Blue brand this week, Orton’s 'Mania opponent Kevin Owens revealed that his neck is severely injured and he needs urgent surgery to get it fixed, which has forced him to pull himself out of his match against The Viper, leaving the latter without an opponent for The Showcase of Immortals.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

However, before leaving the ring on SmackDown, Orton showed glimpses of what could go down at WrestleMania as he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO Outtanowhere, hinting at a heel turn on the horizon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes wants Randy Orton and John Cena to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

While speaking to Fox News, Cody Rhodes talked about legends who deserve to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame immediately. He named John Cena and Randy Orton as superstars who had done plenty in their careers to get immortalized in the history books.

Ad

"I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame. Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame," Rhodes said. [H/T: Fox News]

With a lot happening on The Road to WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Cena-Rhodes saga and whether Orton plays a role, as he has no date for The Showcase of Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More