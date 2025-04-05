Triple H has subtly leaked a major WrestleMania spoiler for current WWE RAW champion

WWE's biggest annual extravaganza, WrestleMania, is just two weeks away, and the excitement of fans is at its peak. Triple H has stacked the card with some incredible matches involving heated rivalries and feuds from both rosters. The latest episode of SmackDown saw the feuds and storylines shift gears ahead of the grand spectacle.

Ad

A huge inter-brand Gauntlet Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Game has seemingly given away a big spoiler related to a current champion's future. Triple H may have subtly confirmed that Lyra Valkyria won't defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Lyra Valkyria will be in the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown

Several tag teams from both RAW and SmackDown will be competing in the Number One Contenders match, and the winner will get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41. Surprisingly, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will be one of those teams who be participating in that Gauntlet Match.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The fact that Valkyria is going after the tag titles rather than building a feud for her Intercontinental Championship tells a lot. This move seemingly indicates that her coveted title won't be defended at 'Mania. Instead, WWE may have plans to inject her into the Women's Tag Team Title picture at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lack of a good storyline for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Another very obvious reason why the Women's Intercontinental Title match may not happen at WrestleMania is Lyra Valkyria's recent booking. Ever since she captured the coveted title, Triple H has failed to put her in any prominent storyline. The 28-year-old has been defending her title on RAW against random opponents without any proper feud.

Ad

It won't be an exaggeration to say that WWE has also failed to accentuate the women's mid-card division on RAW. The lack of a good storyline has somewhat hindered Valkyria's potential title plans. Hence, the company may have no other choice but to pair her with Bayley and put her in the tag team division on the Road to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inadequate time to build up a WrestleMania feud

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the show before WrestleMania 41. Even if Lyra Valkyria fails to win the Gauntlet Match with Bayley, her future will still be uncertain. It is because WWE will have only one episode of RAW left before 'Mania.

A single episode won't be adequate to build a feud for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The creative team had every opportunity to do that when there was time. However, Triple H not pulling the trigger means only one thing: the company is currently not contemplating the direction of Valkyria's championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More