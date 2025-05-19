Triple H could subtly reveal the man who may win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Greenville, South Carolina, with one of the major matches featuring World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso up against Bron Breakker in a non-title match. This comes on the heels of Uso's successful title defense (albeit a DQ loss) against Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW a couple of weeks ago and ahead of his title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event this week.

Ad

Meanwhile, Breakker is set to team up with Rollins to take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event as well. This brings up an interesting possibility: what if The Unpredictable Badass pins the World Heavyweight Champion on tonight's RAW and earns himself a massive opportunity in the process?

The tradition of earning title shots by pinning champions; what that might mean for other contenders

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earning championship opportunities after beating a champion in a non-title setting, especially in a singles match, has been a long-established tradition in professional wrestling. Breakker's potential win tonight, even if it comes via nefarious means, could put him in a position to demand a title shot against Jey Uso, especially with Paul Heyman doing his bidding.

However, with Logan Paul and Gunther already announced to be challenging for the title soon, and even Seth Rollins having a legitimate claim to a rematch given he technically defeated Jey Uso on the May 5 edition of WWE RAW, Breakker's potential title match might potentially be reserved for somewhere around SummerSlam.

Ad

What could Breakker's title shot (and potential title win) mean for his relationship with Seth Rollins?

Ad

Bron Breakker getting a shot at the title Seth Rollins first won in 2023 could surely complicate the newly formed alliance between The Visionary and the Unpredictable Badass. The Architect could even try and manipulate Breakker into conceding the invaluable opportunity to Rollins himself. Alternatively, Rollins could end up intentionally or unintentionally costing Breakker the title.

Another interesting route could see Breakker actually win the championship, with Seth Rollins forced to play second-fiddle to the rapidly rising Breakker. Since the alliance is not even a month into its run, there is a lot of potential yet to be explored and breaking them up so soon (no pun intended) doesn't seem like the wisest course of action (again, no pun intended).

Ad

However, a slow-burn approach to their break-up, something that Triple H has made a staple over the past few years, could be a masterclass in storytelling if executed the right way.

As long as the narrative keeps progressing and doesn't suddenly halt as in the case of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller or at times The Judgment Day, a run where Seth Rollins struggles with being in the background as Bron Breakker goes on a tear as World Heavyweight Champion could take one of many potential exciting paths.

Ad

The history between Jey Uso & Bron Breakker

Jey Uso shockingly defeated Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinenntal Championship — his first singles title — in the fall of 2024. Breakker would go on to regain the title a few weeks later, with some assistance from Solo Sikoa's bootleg Bloodline.

However, with Breakker having serious issues with taking losses, he will undoubtedly look to avenge what he would consider a humiliating defeat at the hands of Jey Uso last year. The first step could be tonight, with dethroning Jey Uso of the World Heavyweight Championship becoming his ultimate goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More