Triple H has subtly scrapped major WWE gimmick in 2025 after last year's disaster

WWE has announced the date and location for this year's edition of Survivor Series. The premium live event will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego, California, on November 29, 2025.
Interestingly, the announcement has not advertised WarGames. It looks like Triple H may have scrapped the gimmick match owing to what happened last year.
Multiple superstars suffered injuries during WarGames 2024
In 2024, the Men's WarGames Match was between the OG Bloodline and the Solo Sikoa-led version of the faction. CM Punk was the fifth member of the Roman Reigns-led team, while Bronson Reed sided with Solo Sikoa and Co.
During the match, Reed executed a Tsunami from the top of the steel cage but missed his target, Roman Reigns. He crashed through a table and suffered a broken foot, which needed surgery.
Jimmy Uso also suffered a broken toe while attempting a Frog Splash. Finally, Tonga Loa tore his biceps during the same match.
On the other hand, Raquel Rodriguez suffered a wound during the Women's WarGames Match that needed stitches.
Bronson Reed and Tonga Loa have still not returned to WWE
The Aus-zilla severely fractured his talus bone, which is an ankle bone. This particular bone connects the leg to the foot and plays a vital role in movement and balance. Reed's unfortunate spot smashed the bone.
The surgery was extensive, and he is still recovering. As of April 2025, Reed has posted several updates on social media, revealing that he is still getting back in shape. He may return later this year, but there is no fixed timeline yet.
Tonga Loa's return doesn't have a timeline either. He is expected to return on SmackDown to join the new Bloodline's developing story.
WarGames is overall an injury-heavy gimmick match
The structure and setup of WWE WarGames allow superstars to use weapons, as there is no disqualification. The multi-person match almost always leads to superstars getting injured, with 2024 being labeled as one of the most injury-heavy editions.
Currently, the Triple H-led creative team has noteworthy storylines for active superstars and factions such as The Judgment Day, the new Bloodline, a returning Becky Lynch, and Randy Orton, among others. There might not be a way to bring in 10 superstars from each division for a chaotic storyline ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
