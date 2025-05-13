Triple H is the head of WWE creative. He is the person on whom the storylines depend and he plans all the surprises and major turns, and shocks. Now, he may have accidentally revealed exactly what is going to happen with CM Punk, leading to a horrifying betrayal.

Let's take a look at what happened on WWE RAW and why it is probably a spoiler.

The involvement of Triple H and CM Punk with The Shield

Both The Game and CM Punk have been inexorably linked to the Shield. Originally, when Punk pitched the idea, he was the one supposed to lead the Hounds of Justice. However, that changed, and he did not become part of the group. Meanwhile, Triple H was involved in a huge feud with the faction.

In the end, though, he knew when he could not get the better of them and made sure they broke up from the inside. He led to Seth Rollins' betrayal of Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in a moment that remains one of the most heartbreaking in WWE history.

The friendship of CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are what anyone would call best friends. The two stars have been through thick and thin together, putting their bodies on the line for each other in the past. CM Punk has also thrown in their lot with them. Now, the three are working together once again as they deal with the huge threat in front of them of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Breakker has already handed out a huge beating to Jey Uso, leaving him injured.

Triple H has hinted at repeating history with a ghost from his past

While it's not Triple H in the feud this time, Seth Rollins was the one facing down his three opponents on RAW. The image was there for everyone to see as Rollins and Breakker retreated, with Sami Zayn standing with a chair next to CM Punk in the exact spot where Rollins stood when he threw away his friendship and his faction to join the enemy.

Fans spotted it as well. It seems that Sami Zayn could be in that spot now.

Fans will have to wait and see if it happens, but it seems that a huge betrayal is coming now.

