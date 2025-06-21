Triple H has subtly spoiled the winner of King of the Ring 2025 on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 will be the next premium event in the Stamford-based promotion. The card is stacked with exciting bouts. The main highlights of the PLE will be the Queen and King of the Ring finals. However, Triple H may have subtly revealed who will be the 2025 King of the Ring on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The June 20 edition of SmackDown saw Randy Orton punching his ticket to the finals for the KOTR tournament after beating Sami Zayn in the semi-finals. The winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso would face the Viper in the finale.

However, with Randy Orton securing his spot at the 2025 King of the Ring tournament finale, the Triple H-led creative has subtly revealed that Cody Rhodes will likely win the KOTR tournament and ensure his championship shot against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare has the best chance to qualify, as he has a stronger story of beating John Cena. Meanwhile, Jey Uso recently lost his title and could wait for a while before going back to the title contention, as WWE would not book Gunther vs. Uso instantly for the fourth encounter.

Moreover, a clash between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes would be a competitive affair; the American Nightmare is more likely to nail the victory, as creative will not book Orton vs. Cena after the Viper lost against John at 2025 Backlash, which was billed as a “One Final Time” contest.

Rhodes winning and getting revenge on Cena at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam will be a massive box office sensation.

The proposed scenario above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran expresses why Cody Rhodes won’t turn heel

While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo replied to fans' queries about whether Cody Rhodes would turn heel at SummerSlam 2025.

The veteran stated that the company won’t turn Rhodes' heel now, as it won’t sit well with his character and current storyline. He said the Stamford-based promotion would first need to create a heel arch for the American Nightmare before turning him into a bad guy, and with SummerSlam 2025 approaching quickly, according to Russo, they are out of time to turn Cody heel at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I think that they're going to turn Cody [Rhodes] heel when they have to turn Cody heel. I don't want to use the word desperation, guys. I really don't, but I think they're going to hold that back until they think they really need to do it. And, storyline-wise and character-wise, they've done nothing to make us believe that's going to happen at SummerSlam. SummerSlam is right around the corner, coach," Russo said. [24:00 - 24:28]

With Night of Champions 2025 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes beats Jey Uso and Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring 2025 and secure a rematch against John Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

