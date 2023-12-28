Triple H to swerve WWE fans and CM Punk at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk immediately became one of the top names in WWE when he returned at Survivor Series 2023. Could Triple H surprise all fans by delivering something unexpected at WrestleMania 40?

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and CM Punk had a heated verbal battle, seemingly planting the seeds for a potential clash for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One. While most fans expect The Straight Edge Superstar to pick up the win, a major swerve could be on its way.

Triple H could pull off a major upset by booking Punk to lose against Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This way, the former World Champion's dream of winning at WrestleMania's main event will remain incomplete for at least one more year.

Expand Tweet

Considering how Hunter tentatively pushed LA Knight in 2023 rather than giving him a World Championship match straight away and booking Cody Rhodes to lose against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he could repeat the trend. CM Punk could lose against The Visionary to continue the story until SummerSlam for a bigger pay-off.

This scenario is nowhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now. However, such a swerve is certainly possible at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Seth Rollins' genuine thoughts about CM Punk's return ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

On December 25, 2023, WWE aired a special episode of RAW featuring great performances of superstars of the red brand at Premium Live Events. Seth Rollins appeared via satellite and discussed his reaction to CM Punk's monumental return at Survivor Series 2023.

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you hear it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth, I guess is the best way to put it," said Rollins.

Considering the current storyline and the history between the two stars, this reaction is not a big surprise to most fans.

If you're wondering why The Best In The World had real-life heat with Roman Reigns, click right here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage