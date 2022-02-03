CM Punk and Roman Reigns are two of the most recognized names in pro-wrestling history. Both have been headliners for the top wrestling promotion in the world, winning multiple world titles.

Nowadays, Punk makes his bread in AEW while Reigns is a WWE Superstar and the current Universal Champion. Many pro wrestlers have taken shots at the stars of rival companies in the past, but these two may have crossed a few lines.

Do CM Punk and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have real-life heat?

The answer can be considered yes. There have been multiple instances of them speaking ill of one another. Most recently, Reigns expressed that he doesn't think Punk was on the level of other prominent WWE stars.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, the Universal Champion responded to Punk's criticism of WWE using part-timers for the main events of their shows:

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was." (37:33)

Fans can see the Tribal Chief wearing a T-shirt that says "Needle-Mover," which is seemingly a taunt to the former WWE Champion.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Roman Reigns: "CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."



You can say whatever you want about Cm Punk but atleast he never had go away heat unlike a certain ''head of the table'' who got booed, not even the Rock could get him cheers. Roman Reigns: "CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."You can say whatever you want about Cm Punk but atleast he never had go away heat unlike a certain ''head of the table'' who got booed, not even the Rock could get him cheers. https://t.co/krLp2BqCfr

The Straight Edge Superstar infamously claimed to be the creator of The Shield while speaking on the Art of Wrestling podcast shortly after his WWE release in 2014. Roman Reigns had an interesting response to this at Wizard World Comic-con in 2015:

"The only thing CM Punk ever created was the Pepsi tattoo on his shoulder."

There have been several more instances of the two taking shots at each other. If they ever meet again in a squared circle, we will surely see them bring up these instances to make the rivalry feel personal.

Roman Reigns originally broke out in WWE as part of a storyline involving CM Punk

At Survivor Series 2012, CM Punk was set to defend his WWE Title against Ryback. During the bout, three intruders attacked the challenger, helping the champion retain his title.

The three stars were Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley). They went on to aid The Best in the World in several matches. Later in the storyline, it was revealed that The Shield was working under Punk's manager, Paul Heyman.

After The Voice of the Voiceless left WWE in 2014, The Big Dog went on to become a megastar for the company. He is a Grand Slam Champion who has main-evented five WrestleManias to date.

Meanwhile, Punk did not return to pro wrestling until 2021. He is now one of the most important assets of All Elite Wrestling.

