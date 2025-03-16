Triple H to take former WWE World Heavyweight Champion off TV for airing his frustration? Potential punishment explored

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE is just weeks away from WrestleMania 41. This year's Show of Shows is already stacked with four World title matches made official. Additionally, more matches are expected to be added to the WrestleMania 41 card.

Amid this, it appears that Triple H may punish former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre for his recent actions. This could even lead to The Game taking The Scottish Warrior off TV as he recently aired his frustration on camera. This happened when McIntyre was asked about his WrestleMania match this year in comparison to other 'Mania matches he had in the past by Adam Glyn.

The Scottish Warrior acknowledged that he was unhappy about not being in a world title match at Shows of the Shows. Further, he cited his rivalry with CM Punk last year, where he claimed he had to put in 90% of the work. McIntyre asserted that he would try his best to deliver a great WrestleMania match this year, too, and to have a proper storyline arc for the bout.

Airing his frustration on camera could lead to Drew facing consequences, especially if Triple H punishes him and takes him off television.

However, as WrestleMania is on the horizon and Drew McIntyre has a growing rivalry with Damian Priest on SmackDown, it's unlikely that Triple H will punish Drew for his actions.

It remains to be seen how McIntyre will be booked by the King of the Kings at WrestleMania following the former World Champion's comments.

Drew McIntyre is not happy with his WrestleMania plans under the Triple H regime

According to a report by Mail Sport, the potential WrestleMania match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest is considered a 'nothing match' backstage. Further, backstage sources also disclosed that The Scottish Warrior is not happy with his WrestleMania plans, and he believes that he deserves a more prominent feud following a massive 2024.

Many fans on the internet are also of the opinion that McIntyre's booking for WrestleMania 41 isn't as expected. The WWE Universe believes that The Scottish Warrior deserves to be booked better than having a throwaway match against Damian Priest.

Drew's inclusion in a World Title match only seems possible post-WrestleMania 41, given his rivalry with Damian Priest.

