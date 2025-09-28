  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Triple H to take Jade Cargill off WWE TV immediately after what happened on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to take Jade Cargill off WWE TV immediately after what happened on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:03 GMT
WWE superster, Jade Cargill. Photo credit: WWE.com
WWE superster, Jade Cargill. Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might take Jade Cargill off TV after what happened on SmackDown this week. Jade competed in the main event of the show against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. However, not only did she lose the match, but she also ended up getting terribly injured by the end of the night.

Ad

The tragedy unfolded after Nia Jax slammed Jade into the steel steps outside the ring. It was a big push from Jax that led to Jade slamming her forehead into the steps. She started bleeding profusely from the forehead, and the medical staff instantly came out to check her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jade, however, continued to compete and even hit Jax with her Eye on the Storm later inside the ring. She attempted the pinfall on Jax, but was attacked by Tiffany Stratton. Later, The Buff Barbie executed a Moonsault on Jax to finally win the match.

Later, Jade Cargill gave an update on her situation, saying that she was doing fine. Still, the management might take her off the TV for some time to let her recover from this injury. She might have received sutures on her forehead to prevent the bleeding. The company might keep her away until Survivor Series: WarGames, and might then bring her to compete against Tiffany for the title.

Ad

WWE can also punish Nia Jax for her actions on SmackDown

The management can take action against Nia Jax for two big botches that happened during the match. First, it was a wrong push to Jade Cargill that led to her getting busted open during the match.

Nia Jax committed another botch when she forgot to kick out of a pinfall, and referee Daphanie LaShaunn also didn't complete the three-count, making it look like a terrible botch. According to a report by Fightful Select, the pin-count botch was indeed a hot topic backstage.

Ad
Ad

It can lead to the temporary suspension of Jax from WWE, or she can be taken off TV for some time. It remains to be seen how the company will book Nia Jax after these botches, and if she will be once again given a WWE title shot against Tiffany Stratton.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications