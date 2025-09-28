Triple H to take Jade Cargill off WWE TV immediately after what happened on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might take Jade Cargill off TV after what happened on SmackDown this week. Jade competed in the main event of the show against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. However, not only did she lose the match, but she also ended up getting terribly injured by the end of the night.The tragedy unfolded after Nia Jax slammed Jade into the steel steps outside the ring. It was a big push from Jax that led to Jade slamming her forehead into the steps. She started bleeding profusely from the forehead, and the medical staff instantly came out to check her.Jade, however, continued to compete and even hit Jax with her Eye on the Storm later inside the ring. She attempted the pinfall on Jax, but was attacked by Tiffany Stratton. Later, The Buff Barbie executed a Moonsault on Jax to finally win the match.Later, Jade Cargill gave an update on her situation, saying that she was doing fine. Still, the management might take her off the TV for some time to let her recover from this injury. She might have received sutures on her forehead to prevent the bleeding. The company might keep her away until Survivor Series: WarGames, and might then bring her to compete against Tiffany for the title.WWE can also punish Nia Jax for her actions on SmackDownThe management can take action against Nia Jax for two big botches that happened during the match. First, it was a wrong push to Jade Cargill that led to her getting busted open during the match.Nia Jax committed another botch when she forgot to kick out of a pinfall, and referee Daphanie LaShaunn also didn't complete the three-count, making it look like a terrible botch. According to a report by Fightful Select, the pin-count botch was indeed a hot topic backstage. It can lead to the temporary suspension of Jax from WWE, or she can be taken off TV for some time. It remains to be seen how the company will book Nia Jax after these botches, and if she will be once again given a WWE title shot against Tiffany Stratton.