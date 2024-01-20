Triple H to take a page out of Tony Khan’s book to resolve the Seth Rollins problem? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H has received a lot of praise ever since he took creative control of WWE. The storylines, matches, and shows have all been exceptional since The Game became the COO. However, recently, thanks to an injury to Seth Rollins, things seem to be slightly derailing. As such, there is a chance Hunter will have to take a page out of Tony Khan's book.

All Elite Wrestling's president, Tony Khan, has made his organization a formidable rival of the WWE over the past few years. Many rumors about a potential partnership have surfaced throughout the years, but nothing concrete has materialized as of yet. But, considering Rollins' recent injury scare in a title match against Jinder Mahal, Triple H may have to consider a tactic AEW employed recently.

The tactic in question revolves around the World Heavyweight Championship. With The Visionary possibly out of action, The Cerebral Assassin could choose to instate an interim champion. This is similar to how Khan, in 2022, installed Jon Moxley as interim AEW World Champion before having him beat CM Punk on an episode of Dynamite.

Right now, the rumor mill was awry with suggestions that Punk, who is now with WWE, would challenge Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the Royal Rumble. But, if WWE is looking to switch things up, they could crown The Best in the World as interim champ much earlier and then perhaps have a unification match at The Show of Shows.

It certainly would make for an engaging storyline. However, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling what the company has in store for the WWE Universe.

Triple H has a lot to think about as Seth Rollins prepares to make an announcement

Aside from the hypotheses and conjectures, Triple H and WWE may need to give the World Heavyweight Championship some serious thought. After all, Monday Night RAW's opening segment featuring Seth Rollins is scheduled for next week.

This may seem normal, but Rollins will kick off RAW to address his future. And, given all that has happened recently, there is a chance his announcement could be about his future as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think Rollins may be forced to relinquish his title due to injury? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

