Triple H to take Randy Orton off TV immediately following his actions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE legend Randy Orton has not been in the best spot on the roster in the past few months. The Viper has been stuck in a never-ending feud with Drew McIntyre over the past few weeks, which has seemingly stopped him from moving forward and going for the gold. After his return a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand, The Viper again resumed his feud with McIntyre, which fans presumed to have ended at SummerSlam.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre came face-to-face on last week’s episode of the blue brand, and the grudge between both men led to a massive brawl, which further led to some controversial action. Orton, quite frustrated with the Scottish Warrior, took down officials and security guards trying to keep both men away, which has now sparked the possibility of another fine from Triple H or Nick Aldis for the legend.

This is not the first time Orton has attacked WWE officials and guards. The Legend Killer has often laid his hands on them and has landed in trouble with a fine or a suspension. Following his actions last week on the blue brand, this could be the result this time around as well.

Triple H could make his presence felt by coming out and taking Orton off TV for an indefinite period of time as a punishment for his actions on the blue brand. Further, this could lead to McIntyre resuming his story with Cody Rhodes and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Former WWE writer addressed Randy Orton’s attack on the officials recently

While Randy Orton’s punishment is yet to be decided for his actions on SmackDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the attack on the officials in a recent edition of BroDown and stated that the Legend Killer must be punished.

"Then, I swear to God, Randy Orton lays out four referees and management. You think there's going to be any ramifications at all about that next week? Nothing. Nothing bro. You know that they are going to do nothing about that….Randy Orton should not be allowed to wrestle... Based on what he did tonight, he should be fined, suspended... They are not even going to talk about that next week. So, any wrestler can lay out any referee, any official from the office, and it's going to be business as usual."

While the veteran feels Orton must be severely punished for his frequent attacks on the officials, time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

