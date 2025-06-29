Triple H to take Rhea Ripley off WWE TV after she suffered an injury at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 is officially in the books. The entire card was packed with huge matches featuring top stars like Jacob Fatu, John Cena, CM Punk, and more. However, Rhea Ripley’s Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez was arguably the best match of the event.

Ripley and Raquel unleashed chaos in an all-out war against each other. While Rodriguez was the favorite to beat Mami with the help of Roxanne Perez, The Eradicator was well prepared for the possibility, as she sensed it coming. The Prodigy did attack Ripley from behind, but she soon experienced Rhea’s rage as the former WWE Women’s World Champion took Perez out before putting Rodriguez’s lights out with an avalanche Riptide from the table wedged on the turnbuckle.

At the NOC 2025 post-show, speaking to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond, Mami revealed that Raquel hit her with multiple kendo stick shots to her midsection, which has bruised her ribs badly.

Following her tough match, WWE CCO Triple H might keep Rhea Ripley off television for a week or two before she makes her return to build up her match at Evolution 2.0. Ripley apparently has no storyline planned, as IYO SKY will probably start a rivalry with former faction mate Asuka.

Mami being away from television would reignite her hype even more among fans. Additionally, it would allow for other storylines in the women’s division to develop during her absence.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Veteran WWE journalist blown away with Rhea Ripley’s Street Fight at NOC 2025

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran journalist Bill Apter said he was surprised to see the power of both women and noted that he had never seen Ripley take the beating she took from Rodriguez.

Moreover, Apter also said that the Street Fight was incredible, and he has never seen a bout that could easily match any other men’s Street Fight toe-to-toe. He also called the Big Mami Cool underrated.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated, “ he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Rhea Ripley in the upcoming weeks.

