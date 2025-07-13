Triple H to take Seth Rollins off WWE TV for the foreseeable future after what happened? Possibility explored

The WWE Universe witnessed Saturday Night's Main Event last night, an NBC special event that saw Gunther defeat Goldberg in his final match. Meanwhile, the night didn't end well for Seth Rollins as The Visionary suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight.

The Megastar and The Architect were engaged in intense back-and-forth action when Rollins attempted to execute a springboard moonsault on Knight. The former United States Champion dodged the move. Unfortunately, Seth's landing was a bit awkward, putting more pressure on his right leg.

Moments after this incident, Rollins was checked on by the match official and medical professionals. The match ended soon after, with LA Knight hitting a BFT to emerge as the winner. Fans also posted post-match footage online where The Visionary could barely stand on his own and needed assistance to get backstage.

Post-show reports also asserted that Rollins' injury was legitimate. Sources confirmed that Seth was originally planned to defeat The Megastar, but due to the injury, Knight's victory was a last-minute change. These developments could lead to Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer, taking The Architect off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

A pertinent point, however, is that the severity of the injury has not been disclosed by the Stamford-based promotion yet. However, if the recovery causes Seth's absence from television and leads to a hiatus, then The Game will take Rollins off TV. Recent examples include Asuka and Charlotte Flair, both of whom had extended absences from WWE TV after suffering knee injuries.

This scenario could unfold as early as the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, which will serve as the aftermath edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

We at SportsKeeda wish the best recovery wishes for Seth Rollins and hope that the injury is not severe in nature.

What's next for Seth Rollins after the incident at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

In case the injury was severe, then WWE could be forced to strip the Money in the Bank briefcase from Seth Rollins. The MITB contract must be cashed in within a stipulated timeline. So, in case Seth's injury was serious, it would mean that it would take a longer time to recover and hence, a longer hiatus.

Considering this, The Visionary might vacate his Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW after SNME. Additionally, Rollins was expected to lock horns against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025.

In the current situation, there are chances that Rollins could miss The Biggest Party of The Summer. This means that WWE has to change plans for the Original Tribal Chief and needs to book him against a new opponent.

