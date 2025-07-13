Seth Rollins to immediately vacate WWE Money in the Bank briefcase due to serious injury? Exploring the possibility

The name of Seth Rollins has become the talk of the WWE Universe because of the unfortunate incident that happened at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

The Visionary faced off against LA Knight at the NBC special event. During the match, he was about to deliver a moonsault from the ropes. However, Rollins didn't land well on his knees and instead put more pressure on his right leg. This led to him being checked by doctors during the match. Meanwhile, The Megastar didn't hesitate to take advantage and delivered BFT to defeat the former World Champion.

The injury seems to be real. Additionally, reports also claimed that Rollins suffered a legitimate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. This increases the likelihood that Rollins will immediately vacate his Money in the Bank briefcase. An MITB contract can only be cashed in within a limited period. If The Visionary's injury takes too long to recover, then the Stamford-based promotion may vacate his MITB briefcase.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

This might be similar to a Championship, where the title holders lose their title if they suffer a serious injury. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the promotion regarding Seth's injury.

We can only hope that The Visionary's injury isn't as severe as it seems and wish for a quick recovery for the former Shield member.

Seth Rollins was taken backstage by the WWE team after his match

Recently, fans in the live audience shared footage of Seth Rollins after his match against LA Knight. In this video, The Visionary can be seen barely walking on his own and needs support from WWE officials to get backstage.

Ad

This provides further evidence that Rollins' injury is legitimate. The USA Network official X account also posted well wishes for the former Royal Rumble winner, stating that Seth suffered a knee injury during his match against The Megastar.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WWE Universe is only praying for The Architect after this mishap at Saturday Night's Main Event. According to a report, Seth Rollins was initially supposed to defeat LA Knight at the NBC special event. However, due to the injury, plans were altered at the very last minute, resulting in the former US Champion defeating Rollins.

We have to wait for WWE's official announcement to determine the severity of Seth Rollins' injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!