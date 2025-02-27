Triple H to take title off female WWE Superstar after Elimination Chamber due to injury? Exploring the potential

Triple H will be forced to make a title change following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, this title change does not pertain to a superstar from the main roster, but rather to a superstar from NXT.

This star is the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Giulia, who, according to a report from PWInsider, is dealing with an injury and needs to take time off. As a result, Triple H and WWE Creative need to go to a different direction and come up with new storylines to cover Giulia's absence.

The current Women's Champion appeared on NXT this Tuesday and challenged the reigning NXT Women's North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, to a title match at NXT Roadblock, scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Due to the injury, the 31-year-old is expected to drop her title, which is why this match is a Winner Takes All. Stephanie Vaquer is expected to become a double champion, holding both NXT titles, while it remains uncertain how long Giulia will be sidelined due to her injury.

Triple H announces that Travis Scott will appear at Elimination Chamber

It is unclear what he will do and whether fans will see him only backstage or if he will perform in the ring, but Travis Scott will be in Toronto, Canada, for the Elimination Chamber, as Triple H announced on his X account.

"I was with him in Complex Con in Las Vegas. He helped us usher in the Netflix Era on January 6. Now, this Saturday, he'll be in the Rogers Center in Toronto for Elimination Chamber. I'll see you there, Travis Scott,'' The Game said on a video on X.

Travis Scott was part of a segment during the RAW premiere on Netflix, where he entered the ring alongside former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master will most likely not be part of the Elimination Chamber, as he is getting ready for his World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match a few weeks ago.

