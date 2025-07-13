Triple H to take WWE star off TV after what went down at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Looking at the possibility 

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might take a major star off TV after the latest developments at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jimmy Uso lost the WWE United States Championship match against Solo Sikoa. However, the loss came at the expense of Solo's mate, Talla Tonga, who helped his faction leader win the match.
Solo Sikoa was quick to roll over Jimmy for a pin with help from Talla Tonga, and successfully retained his title. That also wasn't enough for Solo and his men. The four of them then ambushed Jimmy Uso inside the ring, with Solo giving him a Samoan Spike, decimating the OG Bloodline member. This assault can lead to Triple H removing Jimmy from TV for a while.
Big Jim can also be taken off TV because he doesn't have any proper direction in the company at the moment. He has mainly been involved in this rivalry with Solo Sikoa's faction since Survivor Series last year. This was his second match against Solo, and even though he had won the bout on SmackDown last week, Jimmy lost the main title match.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Furthermore, the 39-year-old superstar currently lacks any other opponent to work with. Apart from his ongoing feud with his younger brother, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy doesn't have any opponents right now. The management can give some time off to Jimmy before bringing him back completely rejuvenated.
Jacob Fatu returned to save Jimmy Uso at WWE SNME
Jimmy Uso would have been beaten up further had Jacob Fatu not come out to take down Solo Sikoa and his men. The Samoan Werewolf was put through the announce table by Solo's men on SmackDown two weeks back. It was expected that he might not return until SummerSlam. However, he surprisingly showed up at SNME.
Jacob Fatu was quick to neutralize JC Mateo and Tonga Loa first, before his staredown with Talla Tonga. The crowd cheered heavily as the two superstars had a face-to-face encounter since Talla Tonga's WWE debut. However, the 6-feet-8-inch giant had the upper hand, and he overpowered Fatu with a brutal kick right across his face.
With Jimmy Uso on his side already, Jacob Fatu can bring two more superstars into his ring to take on Solo Sikoa's MFT (My Family Tree), and this iconic clash can take place at WWE SummerSlam next month. It will be interesting to see who those two superstars will be as they join The Samoan Werewolf in this fight.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!