Triple H talks about what advice he would give The Rock's daughter Simone

Like father, like daughter (Pic Source: WWE)

As many probably know by now, WWE recently signed The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, to a WWE Contract. Once she debuts, it would make her the first-ever 4th generation WWE Superstar in the company's long history.

During a conference call, Triple H was asked what advice he would give the WWE's newest recruit, who is still 18 years of age. Triple H replied that there is no advice he could give Simone that she hasn't already gotten from her parents. But he also said that he doesn't envy her position as the daughter of The Rock, with the media already covering her every move closely.

Triple H on The Rock's daughter Simone and what advice to give her: He says there is no advice he can give that Simone isn't already getting from her dad and mom. Says he doesn't envy her position being The Rock's daughter, media coverage already on her. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) February 12, 2020

The Rock also commented on his daughter's recent signing with a very touching Instagram post.

Simone Johnson herself, who has been training at the WWE PC since 2018, has expressed her eagerness to carry on the family legacy. She said:

“It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the daughter of The Great One, once she debuts.