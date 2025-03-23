Triple H to teach Roman Reigns a lesson by bringing back a ghost from his past in WWE? Potential twist explored

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE is pushing towards WrestleMania 41. After the recent SmackDown, the company announced another major match for the Showcase of the Immortals. Now, Roman Reigns will lock horns against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat bout on the show.

Ad

However, Triple H might bring back a ghost from Reigns' past in the form of The Rock to teach the Original Tribal Chief a lesson at the Shows of Shows. The Final Boss is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion and last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025. Since then, he has not been incorporated into the storyline of John Cena & Cody Rhodes.

However, at WrestleMania 41, The Game could bring back the People's Champion but this time in the story of the OTC. The Hollywood star could make his return and distract Roman during his Triple Threat match. The distraction from The Final Boss might allow Seth Rollins or CM Punk to capitalize and emerge as the victor.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Further, the inclusion of The Final Boss in the Roman Reigns storyline will allow Triple H to set up Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 42. Over the past few years, fans have anticipating a showdown between the cousins, but it has yet to materialize. With this potential angle at WrestleMania, the Chief Content Officer willcfinally have the chance to set the stage for next year's Mania by teasing a showdown between them.

Ad

It's crucial to note that this entire storyline is speculative and no concrete report or source is stating the involvement of The Rock in the Roman Reigns' storyline at WrestleMania. However, considering that WrestleMania produces surprises and unexpected turns every year, the above scenario has a chance to unfold.

Triple H might book Roman Reigns & The Rock in a tag team match in 2025, according to a WWE legend

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Bully Ray stated that he believes Triple H might book Reigns and Rock again in a tag team match in 2025.

Ad

As per the veteran, if John Cena wins his 17th world championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All, then one of the matches he wants to see is Roman and Cody Rhodes vs. Cena & The Rock. Bully Ray also opined that it could be a match for SummerSlam 2025.

Expand Tweet

SummerSlam is one of the company's 'big four' events, and booking this tag team match would surely get more eyeballs on the product in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback