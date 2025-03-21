Triple H to turn 2-time WWE Champion heel after 866 days on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania? Potential explored

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Modified Mar 21, 2025 01:38 GMT
Triple H might turn former World Champion heel on SmackDown this week. [Image credits: Triple H on X and star Instagram]
The regime of Triple H is heading toward WrestleMania 41, and the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be part of the same. Already, the company has announced multiple segments for this week's edition of the blue brand. One of the night's biggest highlights so far will be the appearance of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & CM Punk under the same roof.

Earlier, the Original Tribal Chief and the Second City Saint were scheduled to appear on the show. Meanwhile, during RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins affirmed his arrival on Friday Nights to confront both the stars. The arrival of the Visionary on SmackDown has raised the chances that Triple H may turn Rollins' heel after almost 866 days on the blue brand ahead of Showcase of Immortals.

Over the past few months, the former World Champion has played the tweener character in the Stamford-based promotion. However, there have been considerable hints of his heel turn. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, WWE could finally pull the trigger by turning Seth Rollins heel on the forthcoming SmackDown.

This villainous turn of Rollins could unfold if Seth strikes down both CM Punk & Roman Reigns on SmackDown. A move like this solidifies him as a heel star and eventually makes Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins' potential WrestleMania triple threat bout even more intriguing.

Rest assured, it remains to be seen how the storyline will develop on Friday Nights this week and whether Triple H will officially make Rollins a heel star.

Triple H plugged for a massive WrestleMania match ahead of SmackDown

Besides CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, the WWE Women's Championship match will be significant from SmackDown to WrestleMania card. As we are heading towards this week's episode of the blue brand, Triple H has taken his official Twitter (X) account and hypes the Flair vs Stratton match by declaring that both the stars are in their prime.

The Game posted the vertical graphics of the Charlotte vs Tiffany WrestleMania showdown

"Two generations of @WWE’s biggest stars…and BOTH in 'their prime. This match isn’t about “past” vs the “present” — it’s all about the NOW".

After this, he tagged both the stars and eventually hyped the WWE Women's Championship match. Overall, the card of WrestleMania 41 indeed holds the potential to become one of the biggest Mania in recent history.

Edited by Angana Roy
