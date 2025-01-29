Triple H to turn 27-year-old star babyface for the first time in his WWE career? Exploring the potential

Triple H has shaped and molded the careers of many superstars in his tenure as WWE's creative head. Under his leadership, several stars have turned their success into mainstream popularity. The Game may now turn his attention to a 27-year-old star who has been struggling on the main roster to make a mark. WWE might repackage the aforementioned name in the coming weeks.

Austin Theory could turn babyface for the first time in his WWE career. He recently appeared on NXT with Grayson Waller to host The Grayson Waller Effect. Throughout his appearance, the 27-year-old received a loud reaction from the crowd in Atlanta. Fans even chanted for Theory to turn on Waller, showcasing their interest in seeing the former Mr. Money in the Bank embarking on a singles run.

This week's episode of NXT took place in his hometown in Atlanta. Regardless of the arena, the former United States Champion has been getting babyface reactions from the WWE Universe everywhere. Now that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have moved to Monday Night RAW, a babyface turn can provide The Unproven One with a much-needed fresh start to reignite his career.

The 27-year-old will compete against Oba Femi and Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat Match at NXT's Vengeance Day with the NXT Title on the line. Triple H could use this opportunity to sow the seeds of dissension between A-Town Down Under. It could ultimately lead to Austin's anticipated babyface turn on RAW. There is a high potential of him turning babyface in the coming weeks.

WWE has previously dropped various teases on the breakup of A-Town Down Under. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Austin Theory.

Triple H to push Austin Theory in the Intercontinental Title picture?

There was a time when many considered Austin Theory as the next breakout star in WWE. Over time, his momentum faded away, leaving him directionless. Should Triple H decide to turn The Unproven One babyface, it may mark a turning point in his career, paving the way for his ascension to the top.

Monday Night RAW's mid-card division is filled with vicious heels like Bron Breakker, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne. However, the roster lacks an organic babyface in the Intercontinental Championship picture. Austin Theory is a potential contender to fill that void on the red brand.

With incredible experience and monumental victories over legends like John Cena, he could emerge as one of the biggest babyfaces under The Game's regime. Moreover, the former United States Champion has remarkable in-ring skills. Going up against a dominating heel like Bron Breakker could be an epic story.

Furthermore, WWE can build Theory's character in the mid-card division, placing him in the championship picture against Breakker. The Game could build the 27-year-old as a legitimate star on Monday nights before pushing him into the main event scene in the Stamford-based promotion. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

