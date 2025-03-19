Triple H to turn beloved WWE star heel after 447 days in the main event of WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is just a month away and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. However, the biggest highlight will be the two main events that will close the show in Las Vegas. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is expected to headline Night Two of 'Mania. There is a high chance that the Women's World Championship match could headline the Night One.

IYO SKY is set to face Bianca Belair for the coveted title at The Show of Shows. However, with everything going around the way they are on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley is expected to get involved in the mix, potentially making it a Triple Threat match. In a huge twist, Triple H can pull off a massive shocker by turning The Eradicator heel in this high-profile match on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Mami has been a beloved babyface for the last two years. Her last heel run spanned from April 18, 2022, to January 28, 2024. While she was flirting between a heel and a face from the Royal Rumble onwards, events at SummerSlam 2024 made her a 100% fan-favorite. However, her recent storyline on the red brand has been revolving around how she has been robbed of her title. Rhea Ripley's rage has seemingly started to taint her mind. She has been doing reckless things just to get involved in the Women's World Title match.

The Eradicator getting added to the title match does not look like a far-fetched scenario anymore. Just when the WWE Universe could be witnessing a monumental clash between IYO, Bianca, and Rhea at WrestleMania, Mami can leave fans stunned by turning heel. In a shocking turn of events, Ripley could use underhanded tactics to win the Women's World Title.

The biggest babyface of the RAW women's division turning heel would be a sight to see. While all signs point towards this, it is speculation at this point and we have to see how Triple H manages to build this match in the coming weeks.

Triple H to build a faction for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41?

Ever since getting kicked out of The Judgment Day last year at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley has been on her own. She has been dominating the women's division single-handedly. However, Mami could soon get some new allies if Triple H is planning to turn her heel at WrestleMania 41.

Ripley has been a singles star in WWE for quite some time now. In the aftermath of a potential heel turn, she could form a new faction to once again dominate the RAW women's division. The Eradicator could spearhead a trio, with two female stars potentially from NXT.

This will not only make Rhea Ripley look like a vicious heel but it will also freshen up things in the women's division. Moreover, it will open the doors for some incredible feuds and storylines on Monday Night RAW, which the division has been seemingly lacking lately.

The RAW after WrestleMania is known for NXT call-ups and this will help WWE bring some future stars to the main roster. There is no doubt that an alliance with Rhea Ripley will put them immediately in the spotlight.

It remains to be seen whether Ripley forms a faction or continues on her journey solo.

