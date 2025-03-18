Top star to become double champion; Rhea Ripley suspended from WrestleMania? 5 twists that are possible following WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW was a blockbuster show filled with action, drama, and excitement. What made the show much more entertaining was the red-hot crowd in Brussels, Belgium. From John Cena's homecoming to Rhea Ripley's brawl, the WWE Universe witnessed some incredible matches and segments.

WWE has given a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming shows leading up to WrestleMania 41. It looks like Triple H is planning more surprises and shockers. From crowning a double champion to a legendary tag team reunion, several twists might be on the horizon.

Let's look at five twists that are possible following WWE RAW:

#5. AJ Styles may turn heel ahead of WrestleMania 41

Since AJ Styles returned to WWE at Royal Rumble this year, he has been a beloved babyface. However, Karrion Kross has been trying to taint his mind for the past few weeks on WWE RAW. The Doom Walker has been playing mind games with the veteran weekly, attempting to invoke Styles' dark side.

Although The Phenomenal One looked unshakable, it could be a matter of time before he falls prey to the Karrion Kross Effect. History has shown that every star Kross casts his shadow on undergoes a profound character change. In a stunning twist, AJ Styles could turn heel in the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

#4. John Cena could make Cody Rhodes bleed again

John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face this week on WWE RAW. It was supposed to be a back-and-forth exchange, but The American Nightmare did not let Cena speak a word before him. Rhodes could very well pay for his insolence next week.

The Cenation Leader could attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent next week. He could go a step further and make Cody Rhodes bleed.

Fans do not often get to see this on weekly shows, but John Cena could take this extreme approach to make Cody pay.

#3. The Usos may reunite for a tag team match

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller challenged Jey Uso to a tag team match next week on WWE RAW. The duo asked Jey to find a tag team partner for their match. The biggest question among fans is who could team up with the 39-year-old next week? Well, it could be none other than his brother, Jimmy Uso.

The WWE Universe can witness a shocking yet heartfelt reunion of the Usos. They could team up to take on A-Town Down Under on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. There is indeed a good chance of this happening, as Gunther mentioned Jimmy Uso's name backstage last night on the show.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could become a double-champion on WWE RAW

If anyone is having a great time on WWE RAW, it is Raquel Rodriguez. The 34-year-old is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, and more gold could come her way. Rodriguez is set to compete against Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week.

A major twist could be waiting on the horizon as Big Mami Cool could dethrone Valkyria to become a double champion. No one expects such a swerve with WrestleMania 41 just a month away. This is why Triple H has a good reason to pull off a jaw-dropping moment that would leave fans stunned.

#1. Adam Pearce could suspend Rhea Ripley from WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley shocked everyone on WWE RAW when she forcibly put her signature on the contract for the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. That was a move that enraged Adam Pearce. That contract signing was supposed to be for IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Ripley also caused quite a mayhem backstage after that.

Therefore, the RAW General Manager could suspend The Eradicator from WrestleMania 41, punishing Mami for her actions. In a huge twist, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair could put a massive proposition before the GM. They could demand Adam Pearce to add Rhea Ripley to their 'Mania match.

Bianca and IYO could do that to seek revenge on Ripley and end this drama at The Show of Shows. As a result, Pearce will have no choice but to make the Women's World Championship match a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

