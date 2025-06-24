Triple H to turn former WWE Women's Champion heel after 16 months? Exploring the possibility

As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has been crafting intriguing storylines for the fans. One of the top feuds on the red brand is between WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley. To add an interesting twist to this ongoing saga, The Game could book a massive heel turn.

The story began when Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley was originally supposed to be the 28-year-old's partner, but she was pulled from the show after getting attacked backstage.

Lynch and Valkyria went on to win the Women's Tag Team Title at 'Mania, only to lose them the next night on RAW to Morgan and Rodriguez. The Man turned heel after the match and attacked The Bird Lady before proudly revealing herself as Bayley's mysterious attacker the following week.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Becky Lynch dethroned Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion. As The Man was gloating over her victory on RAW, Bayley made her return and took out Lynch.

The Man and The Role Model collided for the Women's IC Championship on this week's RAW, but the bout ended in a disqualification after Lyra Valkyria launched an attack on Big Time Becks. After the chaotic finish to the match, a visibly frustrated Bayley confronted Valkyria for her actions. Interestingly, tension has been brewing between the veteran and the young Irish star ever since the former made her return.

Expand Tweet

With Valkyria inadvertently costing Bayley the Women's IC Championship, frustration could reach its peak for The Role Model and push her over the edge. The former hugger had to miss the biggest event of the year because of the attack by Lynch, and now her opportunity at payback was ruined by Lyra. It would not be surprising if The Role Model turned to the dark side after suffering so many setbacks.

Since losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam last year, Bayley has gotten lost in the shuffle. Just when The Role Model started to find a solid place on the card leading up to WrestleMania, The Man halted her momentum by putting her on the shelf.

This storyline has presented a great opportunity for Triple H to turn Bayley heel for the first time in 16 months and add a new layer of unpredictability to the ongoing storyline. In February 2024, The Role Model turned babyface after Damage CTRL kicked her out of the stable.

While it could be exciting, the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative regime has in store for the fans in the coming weeks.

Triple H needs a solid line-up for WWE Evolution II

On July 13, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the historic all-women's premium live event, WWE Evolution II. With less than three weeks left to the show, Triple H will have to prepare a solid line-up soon.

Expand Tweet

A major Triple Threat Match between Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship would be a great addition to the PLE.

If it happens, two respected veterans and a rising star battling for the 'workhorse' title could easily steal the show. It could either serve as the opening match and set the tone for the night or close out the show as the main event. It will be interesting to see how Triple H will book the highly anticipated premium live event next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!