Triple H to turn former WWE World Heavyweight Champion babyface after Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

Backlash 2025 was another successful premium live event under Triple H's creative vision. The upcoming episode of RAW will see the fallout of the spectacle, and WWE may have some big things in store. Rumors have been swirling that The Game might cause a shocking character change in a former World Heavyweight Champion on the show tonight.

Ad

Gunther is believed to turn babyface on RAW. This speculation arose due to his post-match actions at Backlash. Following his battle with Pat McAfee, The Ring General showed a humble gesture of respect to his rival. He gave McAfee a subtle nod of acknowledgment before walking out of the ring. It was a move that left everyone utterly confused, sparking rumors of a character change.

However, it is highly unlikely Triple H would turn Gunther into a babyface at this point. The Ring General has a history of showing respect to his opponents once their battle concludes—a trait that has somewhat become a part of his character. Notable instances include his respectful gesture towards Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel despite being a heel.

Ad

Trending

What he did at Backlash could therefore be considered a nod towards the end of his feud with Pat McAfee. The Ring General is a vicious heel, and the Monday Night RAW roster currently lacks someone as hellish as him. WWE is very likely to keep him a heel for a long time. It could give rise to feuds against top stars on the brand like Penta, CM Punk, or even AJ Styles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, at the end of the day, it all depends on what Triple H has in store. It remains to be seen what Gunther's next chapter is in the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H to give Gunther a break after Backlash?

After what happened at Backlash this past weekend, it is safe to say that Gunther has wrapped up his feud with Pat McAfee, and stretching it further would not make any sense. The Ring General is also not involved in any other active storylines at the moment, and there are no hints about what his future could be.

Ad

This has caused fans to wonder if Triple H is going to give him a break for a few weeks. That may not happen. The main reason behind this is that Gunther already took a brief hiatus, which he reportedly wanted, before his match with Pat McAfee. WWE showcased a suspension angle in his story with McAfee to keep him away from television.

Therefore, the former World Heavyweight Champion could now be actively involved with WWE's story, potentially until SummerSlam. The Triple H-led creative might put him in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which is just four weeks away.

It will be interesting to see if the former World Heavyweight Champion appears on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. If he does, he could potentially declare himself for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More