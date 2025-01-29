Triple H to turn former WWE World Heavyweight Champion heel after nearly 3 years on RAW? Potential booking explored

WWE CCO Triple H has a distinct plan for every wrestler on his roster. He ensures that the talents who represent the brands keep their intrigue and they continue to fascinate the fans. The Game might now think about turning a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion heel.

Sheamus has been a babyface for quite some time, and it's high time that The Celtic Warrior is once again brought back in his heel persona. He has played heel numerous times in his WWE career in the past 17 years. The last time he turned heel was in 2021 when he started The Brawling Brutes stable alongside Ridge Holland and later added Pete Dunne. The group, however, turned face when they clashed against Gunther's Imperium.

Trending

However, ever since his return on April 15, 2024, Sheamus has been a face. The reason he might turn heel could be because of his continued losses against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The Irish Curse yet again lost an IC Championship match against Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on January 25, once again depriving him of becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

In his glorious career in the Stamford-based promotion so far, Sheamus has been a three-time WWE Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has also won the United States Championship thrice and won the 2010 King of the Ring tournament. However, the only title that has eluded him so far is the IC Title.

He has never gotten his hands on this title and it is the only accomplishment he is yet to achieve in WWE before the 47-year-old superstar finally brings the curtains down on his WWE career. It has been anticipated for months that Sheamus might be the one to finally snatch the IC Title from Breakker but his valiant efforts have gone in vain. Sometimes, Ludwig Kaiser has played a spoiler and on other occasions, Bron Breakker has outsmarted Sheamus.

Sheamus could reach his saturation point at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He may enter the 30-man contest but get eliminated, thus once again depriving him of a title shot in the company.

He may turn heel the next week on RAW, and attack Bron Breakker, leading to a big feud at WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, Sheamus might even defeat Breakker by using unfair means like a low blow or a steel chair.

Sheamus calls out Bron Breakker for the 'hardest spear' at WWE SNME

Sheamus received multiple spears from Bron Breakker at SNME, and The Celtic Warrior even credited the former NXT Champion for giving him the "hardest Spear." He uploaded a video of the Spear on his X account with a caption for Breakker.

"Credit to Bron Breakker, this was the hardest Spear I’ve ever taken…" Sheamus said.

Expand Tweet

He may have praised Breakker for the scathing Spear, but it doesn't mean that The Celtic Warrior will spare him. Once he turns heel, Sheamus might go hammer and tongs against Bron Breakker and might go to any length to win the IC Title and become a Grand Slam Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback