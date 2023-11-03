Triple H to turn heel and unite with 38-year-old to dethrone current champion at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Crown Jewel 2023 is just a few hours away, and the Internet Wrestling Community just cannot wait! For five months, Seth Rollins has relished his position as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He has defeated numerous opponents during this time, thereby defending his title.

The Visionary is slated to face Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. McIntyre will not let this opportunity to defeat Seth Rollins pass him by. He is determined to go to any length to reclaim the title. The Scottish Warrior could even try to team up with Triple H to dethrone Rollins.

However, it would be unrealistic to expect Triple H to participate in a wrestling match, given his health problems. He could very well be an on-screen heel, encouraging McIntyre, akin to what he did for Rollins a few years back.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will align with Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. At the moment, it is pure speculation!

Crown Jewel 2023 match card

Every championship will be at stake, including the main event, which features undefeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against the Megastar, LA Knight.

In addition to Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Championship against four opponents in a Fatal Five-Way match, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

These are the scheduled matches for the premium live event:

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 5-Way match for the Raw Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Singles match: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Singles match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

