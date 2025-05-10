  • home icon
Triple H to turn two major WWE stars heel after 498 days following SmackDown incident? Potential explored 

By Subhasish Deb
Modified May 10, 2025 08:34 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is WWE CCO [Image Source: WWE.com]

Since taking control of WWE's creative regime, Triple H has been making some big moves occasionally. Face and heel turns have been one of the most common traits in his functioning. There is a good possibility that The Game could be planning to incorporate another character change, as two top stars may be on the verge of a transition.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins may turn heel on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Their last heel run in WWE spanned from September 15, 2023, to January 4, 2024. What happened on the show this week raised the speculation. For those unaware, Street Profits battled in a barbaric TLC Match last week on the blue brand, which took a toll on Ford and Dawkins' bodies.

Despite being injured, the two stars were forced to compete in a tag team match against Fraxiom last night on SmackDown. While Nick Aldis made this match official, Montez Ford was visibly unhappy with the decision. While Street Profits did show camaraderie with Fraxiom even after losing, there is a possibility they could vent out their frustrations next week.

In a shocking turn of events, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could unleash a brutal attack on Axiom and Nathan Frazer, officially turning heel after 498 days. This could begin a full-fledged feud between the two teams on SmackDown. Turning Ford and Dawkins heel will be quite a good opportunity for WWE to establish Fraxiom as a big babyface team.

However, this is entirely speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in mind. Regardless, the tag team division on SmackDown has certainly started to get interesting.

Triple H to give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins a lengthy WWE Tag Team Title run?

Street Profits captured the WWE Tag Team Championship in March this year when they defeated DIY. It was a title reign after a long time and years of hard work and persistence. There is a good possibility that Triple H may have big plans for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Given the recent situation on SmackDown, WWE might give the duo a lengthy title reign. Street Profits is one of Stamford-based promotion's most reliable tag teams. There is a high chance that Ford and Dawkins will remain champions until this year's SummerSlam.

The August spectacle is where the Triple H-led creative may crown new WWE Tag Team Champions. Until then, Street Profits may remain at the top of the tag team division. In the meantime, they could deliver some incredible feuds on SmackDown, establishing their dominance.

However, Triple H is known for delivering shockers when fans least expect it. So, it would not be surprising if The Game takes the title away from them in the coming weeks.

