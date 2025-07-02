Triple H to turn WWE's most popular champion heel after 351 days; bring back a top faction? Potential explored

WWE is marching toward WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live event under the creative leadership of Triple H. The all-women's PLE is set to air live on July 13, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. A few hours back, the King of Kings has disclosed the official poster for this event, which features multiple top stars, including Hall of Famers

Amid this, there are chances that Triple H might turn WWE's top babyface champion, IYO SKY, heel after almost 351 days at Evolution 2025. This could be done with the potential aid of Kairi Sane and Asuka, thus reuniting the Damage CTRL faction too.

For those unaware, SKY is arguably the most popular babyface world champion on the main roster now, considering John Cena and Gunther are heels, and Tiffany Stratton is a tweener. The Women's World Champion is set to lock horns with Rhea Ripley in a title showdown. Before Night of Champions 2025, WWE has dropped hints for the Asuka vs SKY match at SummerSlam 2025. However, with the loss of the Empress of Tomorrow in the finals of Queen of the Ring, the King of Kings may opt for a new direction for both stars. Kairi Sane and Asuka were part of the Damage CTRL faction along with IYO and Bayley.

Later, the group disbanded, and all the women went on different paths. On RAW this week, WWE also aired a video package for the Pirate Princess. Bringing back Damage CTRL could be perfect to strengthen the women's division of Monday Night RAW. This will also raise some legit competition in the women's tag team title scene.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that the reunion of Damage CTRL at Evolution 2 will turn IYO SKY into a villainous star. If this unfolds, it will be the first time in almost a year that she will be a heel in the company. It remains to be seen what will happen at Evolution 2 when IYO SKY will lock horns against Mami in a Women's World title bout.

Major WWE star was absent from the recent announcement of Triple H

Triple H hyped the Evolution 2 PLE and revealed its official poster. However, fans noticed that Asuka is noticeably missing from the graphic despite it being an all-women's PLE.

The Empress of Tomorrow is not only a popular star but also has contributed to uplifting the women's division in the company. After all this, her absence from the poster wasn't appreciated by the fans.

The WWE Universe is happy with the fact that Bayley, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, and others get their spot in the graphics. Despite this, the absence of Asuka from the poster isn't sitting well with many.

