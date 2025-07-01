Triple H spoils major name's return to WWE

WWE is headed towards The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey, but the company has two events to host, and Triple H spoiled a major name's return to the promotion.

Trish Stratus' name has appeared a lot recently, as she was reportedly set to make a return ahead of Evolution 2025 and was spotted ahead of the most recent edition of RAW. Rumors have indicated that the Hall of Famer could have a match at the all-female premium live event, and Triple H recently spoiled her return before the event.

Today, the Chief Content Officer unveiled the poster for Evolution 2025, and it featured a variety of superstars and veterans. Unfortunately, Trish Stratus was also in the poster, and the return got leaked weeks before the event. While the leak didn't reveal Stratus' upcoming match and feud, it still revealed that the 7-time Women's Champion has returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Honoring the trailblazers and inspiring the next generation. #WWEEvolution streams live from Atlanta’s @StateFarmArena July 13 at 7pm. @peacock @netflix," Hunter tweeted on X/Twitter.

[Spoiler] Why was Trish Stratus in town for WWE RAW?

Trish Stratus was reportedly in Pittsburgh ahead of WWE RAW. However, she didn't appear on the red brand, nor did she have a backstage segment with any superstars from Monday Night RAW heading into Evolution.

Warning: The following contains Spoilers for the July 4th edition of SmackDown.

Instead, the company tapped the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and Trish Stratus made an appearance heading into the second-ever all-female premium live event in the promotion's history.

The 7-time Women's Champion accepted Tiffany Stratton's challenge for Evolution 2025, and the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line. The two have previously teamed up, where they defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Before The Buff Barbie turned face on the blue brand, the two stars did cross paths and set up a potential match down the line. It'll be interesting to see if Stratton can enter SummerSlam against Jade Cargill as the champion.

