Triple H was surprised two recent WWE signings did not get leaked

He's the hand that rocks the cradle (Pic source: WWE)

WWE does like to leave the fans wanting more and they didn't disappoint when they announced the recent signings of Timothy Thatcher and former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross.

During a recent conference call, Triple H, the company's EVP, said that he was surprised that neither wrestler's signing was leaked to the public. He also said that people who have seen them wrestle will realize why WWE signed them. He credited both wrestlers with keeping it a surprise and said that he's excited to have them both in the mix.

While Triple H said that both men's signings were a surprise, Killer Kross's signing was rumored for weeks. But truth be told, Kross had denied that he had even met with The Game. Here's what he had said when he was asked about the meeting:

"I have to address this. You had mentioned Hunter or ‘Triple H’. I’ve never met him. I don’t know where the story came up exactly first in the dirt sheets and I don’t really pay that much attention to them, but I’ve never met him. I think it’s cool and kind of flattering that those stories circulate but I’d like to meet him."

Well, it will certainly be interesting to see the two much-touted Superstars showcase their in-ring capabilities.