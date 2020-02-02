WWE Rumors - Former Impact Wrestling star set to debut soon

This is going to be big if it's true! (Pic source: WWE)

The denials from this top free agent have been made quite public but as every wrestling fan knows, nothing is as it seems. Killer Kross has possibly struck a deal with WWE and according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via wrestlingnews.co), the news going around in independent promotions is that Kross is unavailable after the next few weeks.

It was earlier reported that Kross met with Triple H and that he would be fast-tracked in the company. Killer Kross had denied that this had happened but was open to meeting him. He had said:

"I have to address this. You had mentioned Hunter or ‘Triple H’. I’ve never met him. I don’t know where the story came up exactly first in the dirt sheets and I don’t really pay that much attention to them, but I’ve never met him. I think it’s cool and kind of flattering that those stories circulate but I’d like to meet him. If someone could make that happen that would be great. I know it’s not meant to be malicious or whatnot and it’s fun to fantasize about that stuff but unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet."

Kross had further stated that signing with WWE would be a big decision for him and he needed to be 100% committed to the decision. He had said:

This is a huge decision. This is a life-changing decision and I enjoy the idea of commitment so when I make the decision on which direction I am going to go in, I need to be 100% committed in my mind and I need to have everything to lay as it should be and I understand the speculation that people are making and it doesn't bother me and it's cool.

It's also been reported that with him pulling out of a tour of Australia, which is happening in a couple of weeks, and also telling MLW he can't take any new dates, a WWE debut seems imminent. It's unclear whether that would be on NXT, RAW, or SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see if and when Killer Kross actually makes his debut in WWE.