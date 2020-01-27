WWE Rumors: Former Impact Wrestling star met with Triple H, expected to be 'fast-tracked'

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

27 Jan 2020, 12:28 IST SHARE

A very exciting prospect indeed (if the rumors are true) (Pic source: WWE)

One of the most exciting free agents in professional wrestling is possibly going to be making his debut in WWE pretty soon. A new report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio says that Triple H recently met with Killer Kross and has offered him a deal wherein he will be fast-tracked in the company.

Killer Kross was one of the most exciting prospects to come out of Impact Wrestling. While he was certainly well regarded for his talent, there were several issues regarding his time there. Moreover, he was upset by the management's attitude towards his request for a pay raise. He said:

"Being told to go get another job by your job, that’s f**ked up. You’re struggling to make ends meet taking care of people, and the job that you can barely afford to have tells you to go get another job so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s. It’s a weird feeling."

Kross reportedly turned down a six-figure deal with the company before he was finally released.

Kross signing with WWE?

As of right now, fans only have rumors to go on. This recent news corroborates with earlier reports that Kross was making himself unavailable for bookings.

Meltzer on WON radio (via Wrestling Inc) said that Kross would be 'fast-tracked' if he signed with WWE. This could either mean that he will be sent straight to the main roster or he will get a big NXT TV push. It's unclear at this point.

Meltzer also reported that Kross has pulled out of a wrestling date in Australia in three weeks and also suggested that he wasn't taking booking dates after February 14. It'll be interesting to see how this story develops.

Will Killer Kross debut next month for WWE? Comment below!