WWE Rumors: Former Impact Wrestling star to make debut during WrestleMania week

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Who could it be? (Pic Source: WWE)

If there is one star who is one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling industry, it is Killer Kross. The man who went through a lot of trouble to leave Impact Wrestling could be making his way to WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said that Kross will not be accepting bookings during WrestleMania weekend.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that Killer Kross recently met with Triple H and he will end up in WWE. He said:

"While not signed yet, the betting line is that Kevin Kaser, 34 (Killer Kross) ends up here (WWE). There was thought to be interest in him across the board in wrestling due to his look. Multiple sources said Kaser and Paul Levesque were to have met this week.

It should be noted that Killer Kross' girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is already with WWE and was recently seen on NXT. Another report stated that Killer Kross went ahead and trademarked his name.

At the same time, Kross' time with Impact Wrestling was met with a lot of controversy. He rejected an offer from them and had to jump through hoops to get released. It was said that Impact Wrestling offered him a $180,000 deal for three years.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp said that Kross's future might have been decided. He said:

"I was told pretty directly to not expect Killer Kross to be available for bookings during WrestleMania week."

But Sapp also said that there was a full denial when asked if Kross had actually met with Triple H. So, it'll be interesting how this is going to shape up.

Kross is in a position to demand a higher price than others and it's certainly set to get a huge contract if he actually does end up in WWE. It's safe to say that this story will continue to evolve in the weeks to come.