Triple H & WWE may have been forced to cancel a major debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 39

While it's not known if Triple H fully booked the RAW after WrestleMania 39, the consensus seems to be that it was an average episode at best, let alone the most important RAW of the year. This was partly due to the lack of surprises, returns, and debuts - a staple of post-WrestleMania episodes. However, WWE and Triple H may have been forced to nix a major debut.

That major debut would have been two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker. At NXT Stand & Deliver, one night before WrestleMania 39, his 361-day run as NXT Champion ended at the hands of Carmelo Hayes.

It marked a crucial passing of the torch moment and a clear-cut sign that Breakker was main-roster bound. However, he didn't end up debuting on RAW. What was the reason behind it?

Although this is purely speculation, it's possible that Rick Steiner's controversial comments against transgender wrestler Gisele Shaw at WrestleCon led to Triple H and WWE canceling Breakker's debut.

In case you're unaware, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner is the father of Bron Breakker. He was recently put under fire by the entire wrestling community after Gisele Shaw revealed that he made discriminatory comments against her in a public setting:

Did Triple H and WWE have to pull Bron Breakker's debut because of something he didn't do?

This is where things can be tricky. Although many may not realize it, WWE is fully aware of what is happening in the wrestling world outside and all the controversies that happen.

It seems objectively unfair that Bron Breakker would have to suffer because of something completely unrelated to him, but there is likely a very different point of view for Triple H and WWE.

The sale of WWE just happened, and there will be a need for zero bad PR during this time. Although anybody reasonable enough will likely not want to draw the connection between Breakker and his father's comments, WWE may have wanted to avoid the conversation of the Rick Steiner controversy being brought up.

